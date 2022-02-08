Parliament Live Updates | Rajya Sabha proceedings underway

08 February 2022 09:35 IST

Lok Sabha's discussion on Budget was disrupted yesterday as opposition members protested the absence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The sixth day of the Budget session saw the Prime Minister address the Lok Sabha as he gave an extensive reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Union Minister Amit Shah gave a statement in both the Houses on the attack on MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Today, both the Houses will conduct a general discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 10.13 a.m.

On vacancies in government jobs

V. Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP) speaks on vacancies in the government institutions, "amid rising unemployment in the country."

Dr. V. Sivadasan (CPIM) continues to speak on the same topic, saying around 30 lakh posts are vacant in the government.

Rajya Sabha | 10.05 a.m.

Zero Hour begins

Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP) brings up the issue of profit from Virtual Digital Assets being taxed, urging the government to levy "28% GST on entire value like lottery, betting, gambling," calling it not an act of skill but an act of chance.

Rajya Sabha | 10.03 a.m.

Papers being laid on the Table

Reports and Papers currently being laid on the Table of the House.

Rajya Sabha | 10.00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.

Chairman Naidu commences the proceedings by congratulating the U-19 Indian cricket team for winning ICC U-19 World Cup.

Rajya Sabha

List of Business in Rajya Sabha (10:00 am)

1. Papers to be laid on the table.

2. Question Hour

3. Motion of Thanks to the President's Address to continue.

4. General Discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23

Lok Sabha

List of Business in Lok Sabha (4:00 pm)

1. Question Hour

2. Papers to be laid on the table.

3. Motion for the election to committees.

4. General Discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23

Day 6 recap

Both the Houses were adjourned for an hour on February 7, 2022, as a mark of respect to former Member of Parliament, Lata Mangeshkar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a statement in both houses on the attack on MP Asaduddin Owaisi, requesting Mr. Owaisi to accept the security cover provided by the government.

Rajya Sabha continued with its discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

In Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an extensive reply on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address. The Lower House also began a general discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23. However, the discussion was disrupted as opposition members protested the absence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.