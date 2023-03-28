Budget Session in Rajya Sabha not to be truncated even as stalemate continues

March 28, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - New Delhi

Rajya Sabha functioned for 13 minutes on Tuesday, without conducting any business with no end to the stalemate between the Opposition and treasury benches.

However, sources said that in spite of the continued disruptions, the second leg of the Budget Session will not be truncated. It will conclude on April 6 as per the planned schedule but with multiple leaves there are only four working days left in the session.

The Tuesday’s session began on a positive note, with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar felicitating the women boxers – Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora – who won gold medals in the Women’s World Boxing Championship. Calling it a proud moment, Mr. Dhankhar said, “Their outstanding accomplishments will steer India’s future to great heights, inspiring and motivating the young aspiring athletes. Their achievements are the culmination of sheer hard work, grit, determination and display of spectacular skills.”

As soon as the Chairman concluded the felicitation, the House dissolved into disorder with Opposition members who came dressed in black raising slogans of “Modi Adani, Bhai Bhai”. They also raised slogans demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

When Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was making a listed statement, the Congress members raised the pitch demanding an apology from him for his remarks against the party’s former president Rahul Gandhi. The House was adjourned to meet after lunch break in ten minutes.

In the afternoon, when the House met at 2 p.m., Opposition MPs continued their protests. Mr. Dhankhar was heard appreciating an Opposition member for wearing a black dress. “You are looking excellent in black,” the Chairman said.

He announced in the House the Business Advisory Committee’s decision to allot four hours each for the consideration and passing of Competition (Amendment) Bill and the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill. Lok Sabha had passed both the Bills. He also said that the House will not function on Friday.

Later, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K. Singh tabled a correction to an answer made in the House by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on February 6 on the net loss incurred by the aviation industry due to disruptions such as the pandemic and the Ukraine situation. Soon after that, Mr. Dhankhar adjourned the House till Wednesday.