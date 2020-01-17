Budget session from Jan. 31

President Ram Nath Kovind will be addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 31 to get the Budget session under way.
The Lok Sabha secretariat notified the presidential order of January 15 in the official Government of India gazette.
The Budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31. Beginning on the last day of January, the first part of the session will continue until February 11.
After a three-week break, Parliament will reconvene on March 2 and continue until April 3.
Parliamentary standing committees related to various departments will examine the Demand for Grants for various ministers during the recess period.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.