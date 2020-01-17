Budget session from Jan. 31

President Ram Nath Kovind will be addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 31 to get the Budget session under way.

The Lok Sabha secretariat notified the presidential order of January 15 in the official Government of India gazette.

The Budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31. Beginning on the last day of January, the first part of the session will continue until February 11.

After a three-week break, Parliament will reconvene on March 2 and continue until April 3.

Parliamentary standing committees related to various departments will examine the Demand for Grants for various ministers during the recess period.