National

Budget session from Jan. 31

more-in

President Ram Nath Kovind will be addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 31 to get the Budget session under way.

The Lok Sabha secretariat notified the presidential order of January 15 in the official Government of India gazette.

The Budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31. Beginning on the last day of January, the first part of the session will continue until February 11.

After a three-week break, Parliament will reconvene on March 2 and continue until April 3.

Parliamentary standing committees related to various departments will examine the Demand for Grants for various ministers during the recess period.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
parliament
budgets and budgeting
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 6:30:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/budget-session-from-jan-31/article30580082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY