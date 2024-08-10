GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budget session ends, Lok Sabha claims 136% productivity

Rajya Sabha sat for more than 90 hours

Published - August 10, 2024 01:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
MPs after the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. The Rajya Sabha was on Friday adjourned sine die one sitting ahead of schedule, on a day marred by Opposition walkout and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressing anguish over the behaviour of a member.

MPs after the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. The Rajya Sabha was on Friday adjourned sine die one sitting ahead of schedule, on a day marred by Opposition walkout and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressing anguish over the behaviour of a member. | Photo Credit: PTI

Both the Houses of Parliament got adjourned sine die on Friday (August 9, 2024) after an eventful Budget session. In their valedictory remarks, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla thanked the leaders, Opposition leaders and floor leaders of various political parties of both Houses for the smooth functioning of Parliament. The Budget session was scheduled to end on Monday.

Speaker does not function on the basis of ideology or party: Om Birla

Mr. Dhankhar said the session had the rare distinction of presenting the seventh Budget in a row by the “first full-fledged woman Finance Minister” Nirmala Sitharaman. He said there was insightful discussion on the Union Budget and members effectively participated in the discussions on Ministries of Agriculture, Urban Affairs and New and Renewable energy. “Overall, the House functioned for 90 hours and 35 minutes,” he said.

Expressing anguish at the boycott by Opposition MPs, he urged MPs to engage in introspection so that the members can use Parliament for furthering public cause and for contributing for national welfare. “To earn admiration of the people for our contributions in the House should be our sole objective rising above non-partisan interests,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

Mr. Birla said the Lok Sabha sat for around 115 hours and its productivity was 136% during this session. Mr. Birla also hosted all floor leaders for a customary tea after the session, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, floor leaders of all parties and senior ministers. 12 Government Bills were introduced and 4 Bills were passed, during the session. Mr. Birla said 86 starred questions were answered orally during the Session. “A total of 400 matters of urgent public importance were raised by the Members during the Zero Hour and a total of 358 matters were taken up under Rule 377,” he added.

Opposition walkout, boycott over Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s ‘tone’

He said 25 statements were made under Direction 73A and 30 statements including two statements given by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in connection with parliamentary business and three suo motu statements by Ministers were given. “As many as 1,345 papers were laid on the Table of the House,” Mr. Birla said.

