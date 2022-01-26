Budget session | Curbs to restrict time slots for MP speeches in Parliament

Detailed protocol put in place

Detailed COVID protocol has been put in place for the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, which will involve time restrictions on Parliamentary speeches and also restricting access to the central hall beyond the working hours.

The time restrictions have come in place because both houses of Parliament are going to be working in shifts. Rajya Sabha will function from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. and the Lok Sabha from 4 p.m. till adjournment.

Three minutes

As per the detailed guideline issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat, during the Zero Hour, when the Parliamentarians are allowed to raise matters of national importance, the members can speak for only three minutes.

No member will be allowed to make a submission more than once a week.

A similar instruction has gone out to the Lok Sabha members too.

To maintain social distancing the members will be sitting spread out between both the chambers of the house. as per the sitting arrangement out of 237 Rajya Sabha members (there are eight vacancies) only 111 members will be sitting in the chamber spread out in their usual seats and also the visitor’s galleries. The remaining 129 members will have to sit in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Instructions have also been issued to the Rajya Sabha members not to use the central hall beyond working hours. “It has been decided that during the 256th session, the Central Hall may be used by the sitting members of Rajya Sabha during the sitting hours of the Rajya Sabha only,” a bulletin issued by the RS secretariat read.

The first part of the Budget session will be held from January 31 to 11 February.