Budget Session | Congress, other Opposition parties seek JPC or SC-monitored probe into Adani Group crisis

February 02, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Leaders of several Opposition parties earlier met in Parliament and decided to raise the issue in both the Houses.

MPs of Opposition parties in a meeting at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on February 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Upping the ante, the Congress and other Opposition parties on February 2 demanded a Joint Parliament Committee or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Adani Group crisis.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition parties also demanded that there should be day-to-day reporting of the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) or the SC-monitored probe into the issue which concerns public money.

“Keeping public interest in mind, we want a thorough probe into the Adani issue either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee [JPC] or a Supreme Court-monitored Committee. There should also be day-to-day reporting of the investigation on the issue,” Mr. Kharge told reporters.

CONNECT WITH US