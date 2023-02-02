HamberMenu
Budget Session | Congress, other Opposition parties seek JPC or SC-monitored probe into Adani Group crisis

Leaders of several Opposition parties earlier met in Parliament and decided to raise the issue in both the Houses.

February 02, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
MPs of Opposition parties in a meeting at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on February 2, 2023.

MPs of Opposition parties in a meeting at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on February 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Upping the ante, the Congress and other Opposition parties on February 2 demanded a Joint Parliament Committee or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Adani Group crisis.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition parties also demanded that there should be day-to-day reporting of the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) or the SC-monitored probe into the issue which concerns public money.

“Keeping public interest in mind, we want a thorough probe into the Adani issue either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee [JPC] or a Supreme Court-monitored Committee. There should also be day-to-day reporting of the investigation on the issue,” Mr. Kharge told reporters.

Leaders of several Opposition parties earlier met in Parliament and decided to raise the issue in both the Houses.

