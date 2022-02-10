Budget offers map but no road: Adhir

New Delhi

10 February 2022 22:46 IST

Cong. leader takes on BJP for its attack on Nehru

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress Legislative Party in the Lok Sabha, sharply attacked the Budget saying it may “have a map but offers no road”.

He quoted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to say it is “zero budget” with no blueprint of creating jobs. In a reference to BJP member Tejasvi Surya’s speech in the House in which he had rejected the criticism about unemployment, Mr. Chowdhury said without naming Mr. Surya that he was a digital boy from the RSS factory and added that empty vessels make noise.

“The ruling party leaders have been targeting first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru without any knowledge,” he said,and cited unemployment, malnutrition and inflation figures to attack the government. He also named various institutions created by late Prime Minister Nehru.

