Budget allocation up, States urged to spend more on improving health infrastructure

The Lok Sabha, on August 5, approved by voice vote the Demands for Grants, for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (2024-25) after discussion. Replying to the discussion Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda said that the budgetary allocations for the health sector had gone up from ₹33,278 crore in 2013-14 to ₹90,958 crores in 2024-25 registering an increase of 164%.

The Minister also urged State governments to spend more on improving healthcare infrastructure and dismissed Opposition allegations on reduction of allocations under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

Refuting claims by the Opposition on reduction of funds for the health infrastructure mission, the Health Minister said States were able to spend just ₹1,806 crore out of the budgetary allocation of ₹4,200 crore in last year’s budget.

“We are giving money, but it is not spent. You spend the money, we will allocate more funds if the existing funds are spent,” said the Minister, adding that ₹3,200 crore have been earmarked for PM-ABHIM this year.

“We don’t believe in just making announcements. We believe in effective planning, ensuring last mile delivery, identifying bottlenecks in last mile delivery and taking steps to remove them,” the Minister said.

He further noted that of the total budget, 55% of the amount is spent through the National Health Mission.

“Also the Central Government is gradually increasing the health budget and at present it has touched 1.9% of GDP. Also out-of-pocket expenditure has come down from 62% to 47.1%,’’ he said.

The Minister noted that a total of 22 AIIMS were sanctioned out of which 18 are operational and four are under construction. Additionally a total 13,000 outlets of Janaushadhi Kendras are operational with the plan to open 25,000 more such Kendras in the next five years, added the Minister.

He said that the health sector has been prioritised in the budget allocation. Under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), Rs 13,900 crore has been spent to strengthen tertiary health care. The number of medical colleges has also increased from 387 to 731, and undergraduate seats have risen from 51,348 to 1,12,112, with a 118 percent increase in postgraduate seats.

Mr. Nadda also said that due to the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, free drugs and Diagnostics services and free screening, out-of-pocket expenditure has come down from 62 per cent to 47.1%. He said, under NHM, the Centre provides financial and technical support to States for strengthening District Hospitals, Primary Health Centres, and Ayushman Arogya Mandir.

The Health Minister also noted that the Central Government is ready to give more funds where required. He questioned why West Bengal hasn’t submitted the dengue records.