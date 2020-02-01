National

Budget 2020 | Big jump in allocation to MHA with a separate fund for J&K

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

₹30,757 crore allocated to J&K, Ladakh receives ₹5,958 crore, Delhi gets ₹1,116 crore

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was allocated ₹1,67,250 crore for fiscal 2020-21 when compared with ₹1,19,025 crore allocated in the previous year. The major jump in the Budget for the MHA is due to the setting aside of a separate fund for the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh. The annual Budget was presented in the Lok Sabha on Saturday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

‘Less than before’

A total sum of ₹30,757 crore has been allocated to J&K, while Ladakh gets ₹5,958 crore. A senior government official explained that the allocations were less than the previous year’s, when J&K was a State and was entitled to devolution in the form of grants and a share of Central taxes.

According to the 2018-19 Budget of the erstwhile State of J&K, it received ₹47,314 crore revenue from the Centre. Around 70% of J&K’s revenue is borne by Central transfers.

J&K’s special status under Article 370 was revoked by the Parliament on August 6 last year and the State was downgraded and bifurcated into two Union Territories.

The MHA deals with all legislative and Constitutional matters relating to the nine Union Territories.

Delhi and more

Poll-bound Delhi has been allocated ₹1,116 crore in the Budget.

Ms. Sitharaman proposed the setting up of a National Police University and a National Forensic University.

As the work for the Census 2021 has begun, the government has allocated ₹4,278 crore under the head ‘Census Surveys and Statistics’.

The Budget allocated ₹1,126.62 crore for relief on account of natural calamities and ₹842.45 crore for social security and welfare schemes.

Lion’s share

The lion’s share of the MHA’s Budget has gone to paramilitary forces, which bagged a total allocation of ₹92054.53 crore for 2020-21.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Union Budget 2020-21 will contribute significantly in fulfilling the Modi government's resolve to double the income of farmers and provide unprecedented relief to the taxpayers.

