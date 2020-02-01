Budget 2020: Allocation up for highways ministry

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways saw an increase of 10% in its budgetary allocation, but a large chunk of it is through monetisation of national highways by the NHAI.

The total budget allocation has gone up from ₹83,015 crore last fiscal to ₹91,823.2 crore for financial year 2020-2021. Of this hike of ₹8,808 crore, as much as ₹5,809 crore is through investment in NHAI met from monetisation of national highways. The balance allocation is for road works.

“Accelerated development of highways will be undertaken. This will include development of 2,500 km of access control highways, 9,000 km of economic corridors, 2,000 km of coastal and land port roads and 2,000 km of strategic highways,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her speech. She said that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and two other packages would be completed by 2023 .

The Minister said that 12 lots of highway bundles totalling ₹6000 crore would be monetised before 2024.

Ms. Sitharaman proposed to provide about ₹1.70 lakh crore for transport infrastructure, including 100 airports, in 2020-21.

The government also aimed to make sea ports more efficient through the use of technology. The FM announced that at least one major port would be corporatised and then listed on the stock exchanges.

The allocation for the Ministry of Shipping has seen an increase of 18% from ₹1,523 crore last year to ₹1,800 crore this fiscal. In line with the vision laid out by the Minister, the development of ports has seen a 44% increase in allocation, from ₹98 crore last fiscal to ₹142 crore.

The Sagarmala project that aims to exploit India’s waterways and coastline has seen a doubling of allocation from ₹98 crore to ₹211 crore. The budget for ship building has also grown more than three-fold from ₹42.43 crore to ₹151 crore. Similarly, under the head of ports and lighthouses, the allocation has gone up by 50% — from ₹408 crore to ₹621 crore.