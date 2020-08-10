Budgam militant attack: BJP worker succumbs to injuries

A BJP sarpanch was shot at and injured on August 4, while another sarpanch from the party was shot dead two days later in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Representational image.

Srinagar

10 August 2020 09:42 IST

Abdul Hamid Najar is the fourth BJP worker targeted by militants in the last one month.

A BJP worker, who was shot at by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Monday, police said. Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir, was shot at and critically injured by militants in his native village on Sunday, the official said.

Also read: Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killing a targeted one by Hizb, says DGP

He succumbed to injuries early Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Najar is the fourth BJP worker or office bearer targeted by militants in the last one month.

BJP’s district president for Bandipora, Waseem Bari, his father and and brother were shot dead by militants last month.

A BJP sarpanch was shot at and injured on August 4, while another sarpanch from the party was shot dead two days later in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.