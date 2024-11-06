Buddhism can show the world how to counter sectarianism: Murmu

At a time when the world is facing an existential crisis on many fronts, including strife and climate change, various schools of Buddhism can show how to counter “narrow sectarianism”, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday, adding that the central message of these schools remains focused on peace and non-violence.

Inaugurating the first Asian Buddhist Summit in New Delhi, Ms. Murmu said there was a need to discuss the role of Buddha Dharma (religion) in strengthening Asia.

“Indeed, we need to expand the discussion to see how Buddha Dharma can bring peace, real peace, to Asia and the world – a peace free from not only physical violence but also from all forms of greed and hatred – the two mental forces at the root of all our miseries, according to the Buddha,” Ms. Murmu said.

The two-day summit is being organised by the Union Culture Ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation.

The President said the Buddhist community has much to offer to mankind. If one word can capture the Buddha Dhamma, it has to be karuna or compassion, which is what the world needs today, she said.

Observing that the preservation of the Buddha’s teachings has been a great collective endeavour, Ms. Murmu said she was happy to note that the Indian government had granted classical language status to Pali and Prakrit.

Both Pali and Prakrit would now receive financial support, which will contribute significantly to the preservation of their literary treasures and to their revitalisation, she said.

Timeless solutions

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said India as the birth place of Buddhism reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the ‘Dhamma Setu’, the Buddhist bridge connecting Asian nations; preserving and developing Buddhist heritage sites; promoting Buddhist and Pali studies and research; supporting international Buddhist cultural exchange; and facilitating Buddhist pilgrimage circuits.

“As we face global challenges, the middle path and four noble truth of the Buddha offer timeless solutions. This summit aims to foster Buddhist diplomatic relations, address contemporary social issues through Buddhist perspectives, strengthen cultural bonds between Buddhist nations, promote Buddhist tourism and pilgrimage, and preserve ancient Buddhist manuscript and artefacts,” he said.

