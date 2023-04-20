ADVERTISEMENT

Buddha’s teachings offer solution to global problems: PM Modi

April 20, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - New Delhi

India has been following the path shown by the Buddha, PM Modi said at the Global Buddhist Summit

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of Global Buddhist Summit 2023, in New Delhi on April 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on April 20 the world is passing through challenges such as war, economic instability, terrorism, religious extremism and climate change and asserted that Lord Buddha's ideas offer a solution to these problems.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi, he said it is the need of the hour that people and nations prioritise global interests along with their interest.

The world will have to think about the poor and countries lacking resources, he said.

Mr. Modi asserted that India has been following the path shown by the Buddha and cited the country extending help to others, including Turkey after it was hit by an earthquake, to say that it has treated every human being's pain as its own.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Global Buddhist Summit 2023, in New Delhi on April 20, 2023.

The Prime Minister noted that his government has constantly endeavoured to propagate the Buddha's ideas and highlight the deep links Buddhism has with his birthplace in Gujarat and his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

The summit is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation on April 20 and 21. The theme of the two-day summit is "Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis".

