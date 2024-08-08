Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee death: Chapter in Bengal’s Left movement has ended, says CPI(M)

Mr. Bhattacharya, who joined the party in 1966 in his student days, has been part of the party’s highest decision-making body, the central committee, since 1985. He was elected to the Polit Bureau in 2000 and remained a member till 2015.
The Polit Bureau applauded his “distinctive role” as a Minister and Chief Minister of the Left front government. “Buddhadeb made a significant contribution to the development of cultural institutions and sustaining progressive cultural values. His passion was literature. He was a poet, playwright and writer. He translated many international literary works into Bengali. He wrote extensively on changes in China and published a book on the subject,” the Polit Bureau statement said.
Paying tribute to Mr. Bhattacharya, CPI general secretary D. Raja said that his long stint in public life, including his tenure as Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, endeared him to the people. “His absence will also be felt in Bengal’s literary and cultural arena, where he was a towering presence,” he said in a post on X.
Communist veterans Harkishan Singh Surjeet, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and Jyoti Basu at a Polit Bureau meeting in New Delhi on May 17, 2001.
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee with Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he was the Prime Minister.
In this October 2002 picture, West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is seen with cricketer Sourav Ganguly at the inauguration of a State Government housing complex named after Saurav, in Kolkata.
The then Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina with Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee after paying floral tributes to former West Bengal Chief Minister and Communist veteran leader Jyoti Basu, at the State Assembly, in Kolkata on January 19, 2010.
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee with M. Karunanidhi at the latter’s residence in Chennai on August 13, 2006. Both of them were Chief Ministers then.
West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacherjee felicitates legendary singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Manna Dey at an event organised in Kolkata on January 21, 2008 by the Association of Professional Performing Singers, West Bengal, supported by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Bengal Shelter.
Lord Swaraj Paul Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee at Writers' Buildings in Kolkata on April 8, 2008.
The then West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi flanked by Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (right), and Mamata Bannerjee at a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on September 7, 2008. The State Government and Trinamool Congress came to a consensus on the controversial farmland acquisition issue for the Tata Motors car project at Singur. The issue was one of the reasons behind Left Front’s loss in West Bengal.
The then Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee at Jyoti Basu’s funeral in Kolkata on January 19, 2010.
Buddhadeb Bhattacherjee addresses a massive rally in Kolkata on February 13, 2011 at the launch of the Left Front campaign for the upcoming elections to the State Assembly.
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee paying tributes to Gabriel Garcia Marquez, one of the greatest authors in Kolkata, on May 14, 2014.
Lal Salam: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee offering his last respects to CPI(M) leader Benoy Konar at State's Party headquarters in Kolkata on September 15, 2014.
The then Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee during a campaign rally for Congress-Left candidate Deepa Dasmunshi in Kolkata for the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections.
In this July 2023 picture, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee being discharged from a city hospital after underging treatment for 11 days.
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee during a CPI(M)‘s State committee meeting in Kolkata. He was the last of the great Communist leaders from West Bengal, a quintessential Bhadralok, who loved to read poetry, Kafka and Marquez.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his condolences and said his thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Bhattacharjee’s family and party workers.
DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called Mr. Bhattacharya a resolute Marxist who steadfastly served the State and the nation. “A resolute Marxist, he devoted his life to fostering an egalitarian society, championing the cause of the marginalized, and advocating for social justice. His achievements and his literary contributions have left a lasting legacy,” Mr. Stalin posted on X.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh called Mr. Bhattacharya an “unrepentant communist”. “Fiercely anchored in secular values, he was also a man deeply interested in literature and the arts. He had refused the Padma Bhushan, when another former Chief Minister who had betrayed his party, took it gratefully,” he said.