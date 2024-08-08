Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee death: Chapter in Bengal’s Left movement has ended, says CPI(M)

Expressing profound grief at the passing away of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau in a statement in New Delhi said with his death, a chapter in the Communist and Left movement of West Bengal has ended.

Mr. Bhattacharya, who joined the party in 1966 in his student days, has been part of the party’s highest decision-making body, the central committee, since 1985. He was elected to the Polit Bureau in 2000 and remained a member till 2015.

The Polit Bureau applauded his “distinctive role” as a Minister and Chief Minister of the Left front government. “Buddhadeb made a significant contribution to the development of cultural institutions and sustaining progressive cultural values. His passion was literature. He was a poet, playwright and writer. He translated many international literary works into Bengali. He wrote extensively on changes in China and published a book on the subject,” the Polit Bureau statement said.

Paying tribute to Mr. Bhattacharya, CPI general secretary D. Raja said that his long stint in public life, including his tenure as Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, endeared him to the people. “His absence will also be felt in Bengal’s literary and cultural arena, where he was a towering presence,” he said in a post on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his condolences and said his thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Bhattacharjee’s family and party workers.

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called Mr. Bhattacharya a resolute Marxist who steadfastly served the State and the nation. “A resolute Marxist, he devoted his life to fostering an egalitarian society, championing the cause of the marginalized, and advocating for social justice. His achievements and his literary contributions have left a lasting legacy,” Mr. Stalin posted on X.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh called Mr. Bhattacharya an “unrepentant communist”. “Fiercely anchored in secular values, he was also a man deeply interested in literature and the arts. He had refused the Padma Bhushan, when another former Chief Minister who had betrayed his party, took it gratefully,” he said.