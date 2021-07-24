Buddha more relevant during COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi

India has shown how we can face challenges by following path of Buddha, he says.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 24 said Lord Buddha was more relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic and that India had shown how it could face adversities by following his path.

As a part of the Dhamma Chakra and Ashadha Purnima programme organised by the International Buddhist Confederation, Mr. Modi said in a video message: “Lord Buddha is all the more relevant in today’s times of corona pandemic. India has shown how we can face even the most difficult challenges by following the path of the Buddha. Today all the countries are moving in solidarity and becoming each other’s strength by following the teachings of the Buddha.”

According to an English translation of his speech released by the PMO, Mr. Modi cited Buddha’s teachings and said “enmity does not quell enmity”.

“Rather, enmity is calmed with love and by a big heart. In times of tragedy, the world has experienced this power of love and harmony,” he said.

The programme, which included a video message from President Ram Nath Kovind and a tree plantation ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was organised to mark the day Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath.

In a statement, Rashtrapati Bhavan said: “The President said that, reeling under the impact of COVID-19, the world, more than ever before, needs the healing touch of compassion, kindness and selflessness. These universal values propagated by Buddhism need to be adopted by all in their thoughts and actions.”

Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy also participated in the ceremony, in which a sapling from Bodh Gaya was planted.