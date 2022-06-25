BSP to support Murmu, JMM meeting inconclusive

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu files her nomination papers for Presidential election in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday extended its support to the National Democratic Alliance’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu even as a meeting of the MPs and the MLAs of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), an Opposition alliance partner, convened on extending support to Ms. Murmu, ended inconclusively in Ranchi.

BSP supremo Mayawati said her party had decided to support Ms. Murmu keeping in mind that the society of tribals was an important part of the BSP’s movement. “This decision was taken not to support the BJP or NDA nor to go against the Opposition UPA. It was done keeping in mind our party and its movement for making a capable and dedicated Adivasi woman the President of the country,” she said.

Sources in the JMM said the party was under pressure from the Santhal community to support Ms. Murmu as a member of the tribe is set to hold the highest constitutional position in the country.

“The issue of presidential election was discussed in the meeting. The party authorised JMM national president Sibu Soren to take a final decision,” the JMM said in a statement.

The Saturday’s meeting was viewed as important for the regional party as the Santhal community constitutes its biggest vote base.

“The NDA nominee is in comfortable position to win the race. The JMM should not be seen opposing one its own community member at this historic juncture,” a senior party leader said.

The meeting, which was chaired by Mr. Sibu Soren and attended by Chief Minister and JMM executive president Hemant Soren and senior Ministers, lasted for three hours. However, no decision could be taken.

“There is still time left for Presidential election. It is better to deliberate further than rushing into a decision. The political situation in the country is fast changing. We are witnessing what is happening in Maharashtra and how democracy is stifled. People’s mandate is being dishonoured. Situation in other States is not favourable too. During this critical juncture, the process of Presidential election is going on,” Supriyo Bhattacharya, JMM spokesperson, told mediapersons after the meeting.

“The two Presidential candidates who are in the race are linked to Jharkhand. While one candidate had been Governor of the State for six years, one was Member of Parliament from Hazaribag who had held important ministerial portfolios at the Centre in the past. Instead of taking the issue lightly, it was decided to weigh different factors,” Mr. Bhattacharya said. Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha is the Presidential nominee of the United Progressive Alliance.

“The NDA nominee filed nomination on Friday while Opposition candidate would file his nomination on June 27. The situation would surely change. We have decided to take a call on the issue thereafter,” Mr. Bhattacharya said.

“Election to highest office is not fought between parties and it is between two ideologies. Individuals are in the fray. If we only analyse in this perspective, the Presidential election is a significant event. The person would represent India in the world stage and more importantly head the defence forces. I think three hours of deliberation is not enough to arrive at a conclusion,” the JMM leader elaborated.

Asked why the party was having a second thought on extending support to the NDA candidate when it had all along been siding with the anti-BJP coalition, Mr. Bhattacharya said, “In the meeting convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on presidential election, the JMM representative said the party wanted to understand the sentiment and would assess the decision taken in the meeting at a later stage. It was party’s stated position.”

“The party wanted unity among non-BJP parties. However, parties such as Telangana Rashtra Samiti, YSR Congress and Aam Aadmi Party did not attend the meeting though they are fighting BJP. The issue also figured in Saturday’s meeting,” he said.

On whether the party was under pressure from the community to vote for Ms. Murmu, the JMM spokesperson said, “For us Sibu Soren is the undisputed leader of tribal community. He is revered as supreme leader in tribes more particularly in Santhal community. We have to be patient. When we take decision, it should be in interest of the State and the nation.”

(With inputs from Delhi Bureau)