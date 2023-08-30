ADVERTISEMENT

BSP to go solo in 2024 elections, says Mayawati

August 30, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar

BSP chief Mayawati holds a meeting with party leaders to step up preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, at the party office in Lucknow on August 23. | Photo Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday declared that the party will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone, although other parties are eager for an alliance with the BSP.

The BSP leader described the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as “anti-poor, casteist, communal and capitalist”, adding the BSP will offer an alternative to people. The statement is important since a two-day INDIA meeting is to commence from August 31 in Mumbai.

“The NDA and INDIA alliances are mostly parties with anti-poor casteist, communal, pro-capitalist policies against which the BSP is continuously struggling and that is why the question of contesting elections in alliance with them does not arise. Hence I appeal to the media - no fake news please. The BSP, like in 2007, will single-handedly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and four state assembly general elections by uniting crores of neglected/scattered people on the basis of mutual brotherhood. Media should not spread misconceptions repeatedly,” wrote Ms. Mayawati, on X (formerly Twitter).

The four-time former U.P. CM targeted the opposition block INDIA for alleging the BSP is colluding with the BJP. “Although everyone is eager for an alliance with the BSP, if you choose not to ally, the opposition alleges collusion with the BJP like a cat scratching a pole. If you join them then you are secular, if you don’t join then you are with the BJP. This is grossly unfair,” added Ms. Mayawati.

