BSP team submits memo to President for Citizenship Amendment Act withdrawal

A delegation of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind to petition him for the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and for a judicial inquiry into the police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

“It is against the very spirit of the Constitution framed by B.R. Ambedkar. We have requested the President to withdraw the law,” BSP Rajya Sabha member Satish Chandra Mishra told reporters.

In its memorandum, signed by its Lok Sabha (10) and Rajya Sabha (4) MPs, the party said the President should withdraw the “unconstitutional, illegal and divisive” law.

The BSP described the Delhi police action against the protest organised by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia as “illegal”.

“As an alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia and a board member of AMU, I requested Rashtrapati ji to initiate a judicial probe. He is the Visitor of both the institutions,” BSP leader Danish Ali told The Hindu.

The BSP called on the President a day after 12 Opposition parties jointly submitted a memorandum on the CAA and the Jamia incident.

Asked about a separate delegation, Mr. Ali said, “Every party has their own political agenda and our leader Mayawati had opposed CAA the day the Cabinet approved.”