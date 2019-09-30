BSP releases first list for Haryana

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday released its first list of 41 candidates for the Haryana Assembly election scheduled for October 21.

The party had said it would contest alone in all 90 seats, having called off its alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party after disagreement over seat-sharing.

The list was released by party State president Prakash Bharti.

Only two of the candidates are women: Shakuntala Bhatti nominated for Shahbad (reserved) and Sunita Dhull for Pundri.

Raj Kumar Saini, former BJP MP from Kurukshetra, who floated the Loktantra Suraksha Party, announced 16 candidates.