BSP MP meets PM Modi, seeks schemes to uplift Muslims

April 06, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday and raised certain issues faced by the Muslim community in the country. The Amroha MP also submitted a memorandum to Mr. Modi on the developmental issues in his constituency.

He said in the memorandum that the over 200 million-strong Muslim population was also working hard and playing an important role in the country’s fast-paced growth. He complimented Mr. Modi for his commitment to “Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas” but said, some elements were trying to create hurdles and sabotage Mr. Modi’s efforts. “They are trying to push the Muslim community to the ghettos of darkness and backwardness. The community’s sorry state of existence has been reflected in Sachar Committee report in 2005,” Mr. Ali said.

He said Amroha City was facing problems due to the absence of storm water drainage and demanded the construction of such drains. He urged the Prime Minister to bring on the tourist map Garhmukhteshwar/ Vasudev Mandir/ Shah Vilayat Dargah that attract lakhs of tourists and pilgrims every year. He also demanded a Central school or a university in the area. “The people of the area are forced to travel over 500-800 km to get justice from the higher judiciary. A Bench of the High Court for the western U.P. at Garhmukhteshwar/Amroha will go a long way in providing them ease of getting justice,” he said in the letter.

He urged Mr. Modi to establish Centres of Maulana Azad National Urdu University in the area for the educational upliftment of the Muslim community. “Simbhaoli Sugar Mill has not cleared an outstanding payment of ₹ 380 crore to the cane farmers. I request you to direct the U.P. State government to settle the dues as the farmers are already suffering due to inclement weather,” the letter added.