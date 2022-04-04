BSP MP calls for probe into U.P. question paper leaks

A view of the Lok Sabha during the second half of the Budget session in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 04, 2022 22:27 IST

Whistleblowers are victimised, said Danish Ali, listing 18 cases of malpractice

Repeated question paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh (UP), and release of prisoners in Punjab were among promiment issues that figured during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Danish Ali raised the issue of the leak of the class 12 English exam question paper in U.P. and demanded a probe. The BSP member claimed that there have been 18 instances of question paper leaks in the past five years but the State government has not conducted a proper inquiry.

“Paper leak mafias have political protection, whistleblowers are being pressured and an inquiry is held against them,” Mr. Ali. alleged, demanding a special investigation into the matter.

Last Wednesday, the English question paper of Class 12 of U.P. Boards got leaked, following which the exam had to be cancelled in 24 districts. The exam will now be held on April 13.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal, raised the issue release of prisoners Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar and Gurdeep Singh Khera, both accused in different bomb blast cases, and Balwant Singh Rajoana, the main accused in the assassination of former Chief Minister Beant Singh.

Ms. Kaur argued that these prisoners have served close to three decades in jail and were not in any mental or physical condition to take care of themselves.

Rajmohan Unnithan (Congress) targeted the BJP over the hike in prices of fuel and essential medicines and asked the government to purchase Russian fuel at discounted prices to bring relief to the common man.