BSP had total funds of ₹738 crore in 2018-19, says Election Commission report

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati addresses party workers at the party headquarters in Lucknow on August 28, 2019.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati addresses party workers at the party headquarters in Lucknow on August 28, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The CPI(M)’s annual account report shows the party had a ‘general fund’ of ₹497 crore in the same period.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had total funds of ₹738 crore in 2018-2019, an increase of about ₹22 crore from the previous financial year, with its income increasing by ₹18 crore, according to the annual accounts submitted by the party to the Election Commission.

The BSP’s report, published by the EC on Wednesday, showed that the party’s income increased to ₹69.79 crore from ₹51.69 crore, with the income from “fees and subscriptions” going up by over three times from ₹8.73 crore to ₹30.92 crore. The party added ₹98.24 lakh in “murals and statues” to its immovable assets in the financial year, the accounts report showed.

In 2018-2019, an election year, the BSP’s election expenditure went up from ₹1.46 crore to ₹33.11 crore, according to the report. Of the total expenditure on elections, the party spent ₹16.13 lakh on printed materials, ₹18.75 lakh on “making and distributing audio CDs” and ₹3.76 crore on banners and flags. The party spent ₹28 crore on “aircraft/helicopters,” ₹83.25 lakh on public meetings and ₹14.15 lakh on boarding/lodging. The 2019 Lok Sabha election expenditure was ₹14.26 crore, according to the report.

The BSP also declared “loans and advances” from Aerotech Aviation India Pvt. Ltd., a helicopter service, of ₹30 crore and Taj Mahal Hotel of ₹22,992, among others. At the end of the year, the party had a ₹2.09 crore surplus that was carried over to the general fund, the report showed.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s annual account reportshowed the party had a “general fund” of ₹497 crore in 2018-2019, while its income reduced slightly from ₹104.84 crore in 2017-2018 to ₹100.96 crore in 2018-2019. The CPI(M)’s income from fees and subscriptions reduced from ₹42.33 crore to ₹39.60 crore.

