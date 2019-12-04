BSNL will get 4G spectrum, Lok Sabha told

The financial health of state-owned telecom company, BSNL, compromised personal data of users targeted through Pegasus software, filling up vacancies in High Courts and steps taken to prevent rail accidents in animal corridors were all raised during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Telecom and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, informed the House that the government would be providing BSNL with 4G spectrum as part of a revival package. “The government is committed to giving them proper 4G spectrum also for which a decision has been taken,” Mr. Prasad said.

Pegasus spyware

In a separate reply, the IT Minister said that personal data of 20 WhatsApp users, out of the 121 who were targeted using Pegasus spy software, may have been accessed by the attacker. “WhatsApp continues to review the available information,” he added.

The Minister also explained the steps the government had taken to check the proliferations of malicious apps that steal user data. “Government has operationalised the Cyber Swachhta Kendra to enable detection and cleaning of malicious code, including from mobile and smartphones,” he said.

To a question on setting up a separate Bench of the Allahabad High Court in western Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Prasad, who also holds the charge of the Law Ministry, said though there was a strong case for it, the proposal needed the approval of the parent High Court and the State government.