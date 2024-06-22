BSF to recalibrate deployment along the Jammu-Pakistan border in the wake of recent terror strikes

The Border Security Force (BSF) is likely to “recalibrate deployment” along the Pakistan border in Jammu, in the wake of at least at least four terror strikes in the past few weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In just four days, between June 9 and June 12, ten people — including a jawan from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) — were killed in militant attacks in the Reasi, Doda, and Kathua districts.

Barring two unidentified terrorists who were killed in Kathua after local residents alerted the police, none of the militants involved in the other three attacks have been apprehended so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 11 and June 12, two suspected terrorists were killed at Saida Sukhal near Kootah Morh in the Hira Nagar sector of Kathua, close to the Pakistan border, after local residents raised an alarm. One of the terrorists was blown up by his own grenade, while the other was engaged by security forces and was killed after more than 12 hours.

On June 19, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Hakam Din, 45, a local resident who allegedly harboured the terrorists who attacked a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi.

Additional surveillance

A senior government official told The Hindu that though it had not yet been established how the terrorists entered India, it has been decided to place additional Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and surveillance tools along the Jammu border to keep a close watch on the vulnerable sections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will have to pull personnel from other sectors and deploy along Jammu. Preparations are underway. Though there is heightened alert, a recalibration of available strength and their deployment is under process. It has to be a combination of technology and human intelligence,” the official said.

Wave of terror

An analysis of the incidents found that terrorists first struck at a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi on June 9. The next attack happened 89 km away at Kathua on June 11 at 7:30 p.m., when terrorists opened fire at villagers on being refused water. Hours later, at around 2 a.m. on June 12, another attack was reported 56 km away at Chattargala in Doda, when terrorists were engaged by a joint patrol of the Army and police. This was followed by the fourth attack, at around 8:20 p.m. the same day, when an encounter occurred between terrorists and security forces, around 24 km away at Kota Top, Gandoh in Doda.

The 192 km international border in Jammu is secured by the BSF, while the 740 km Line of Control — the effective border in the Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu — is under the operational control of the Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

As reported earlier, since mid-2021, there has been an increase in targetted terror activities and infiltration into the Chenab Valley, comprising the Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts, and the Pir Panjal region, comprising the Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu, compared to the Kashmir valley.

Terrorists at large

Officials pointed out that in previous major terror attacks in the regionas well, the terrorists are yet to be identified or caught.

For instance, the militants who ambushed Army vehicles and killed four soldiers on December 21, 2023 in Poonch-Rajouri are yet to be identified or caught. The credit for the attack on the Army convoy was claimed by the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy outfit of the Jaish-e-Mohammed that was banned by the Union government in 2023. The terrorist group posted photos of the ambush on social media. The PAFF first came to the notice of the security agencies in October 2021, after nine soldiers were killed in an ambush in the forested areas of Poonch, close to the LoC. The outfit had released an eight-minute video of the attack.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.