National

BSF thwarts infiltration bid of 3 Pak intruders along Punjab's Pathankot

The BSF thwarted an infiltration attempt by three Pakistani intruders along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Pathankot district, officials said on Thursday.

Border Security Force personnel opened fire when they noticed suspicious movement of three people trying to enter into the Indian territory around 10:15 pm Wednesday, a BSF official said.

He said the three went back after the BSP troops posted at the Paharipur border outpost fired gunshots to stop them.

A joint search operation was being conducted in the area by the BSF and the Punjab Police, a police official said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 1:39:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bsf-thwarts-infiltration-bid-of-3-pak-intruders-along-punjabs-pathankot/article34383078.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY