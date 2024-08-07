BSF stops entry of 120 people from Bangladesh

The Border Security Force (BSF) stopped around 120 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, from entering India at two locations along the border in north Bengal on Wednesday (August 7, 2024), a BSF official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said the group was persuaded to return to Bangladesh with the help of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and other government officials.

The incident was reported from Manikganj border in Jalpaiguri district. The official added that the people congregated on the border after they heard rumours that India would allow them into its territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BSF said that it had successfully addressed multiple incidents of civilian gatherings near the Bangladesh border. “Contrary to certain rumours, there is no widespread movement of the minority population from Bangladesh towards the Indian border,” the BSF said. The individuals who gathered [near the border] were primarily motivated by fears of local unrest. The BSF, in coordination with the BGB and Bangladeshi civil authorities, reassured these individuals of their safety and encouraged them to return to their homes, it said.

After Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down on August 5 and escaped to India, violent protests erupted in the neighbouring country.

High alert on border

Amid the turmoil, a high alert has been sounded along the eastern border, and the BSF “has received strict instruction from the government not to allow anyone into the country without valid documents”.

ADVERTISEMENT

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-kilometre border along the States of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

The BJP leaders in West Bengal have requested the government to allow the members of the Hindu community to enter India amid targeted attacks.

Several shops, temples and houses belonging to the community have been torched in the past three days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.