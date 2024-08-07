GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BSF stops entry of 120 people from Bangladesh

The group was persuaded to return to Bangladesh, says official

Updated - August 07, 2024 10:38 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 10:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Border Security Force personnel stand guard on the India-Bangladesh border of Petrapole, about 100 km northeast of Kolkata on August 6, 2024.

Border Security Force personnel stand guard on the India-Bangladesh border of Petrapole, about 100 km northeast of Kolkata on August 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Border Security Force (BSF) stopped around 120 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, from entering India at two locations along the border in north Bengal on Wednesday (August 7, 2024), a BSF official said.

The official said the group was persuaded to return to Bangladesh with the help of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and other government officials.

The incident was reported from Manikganj border in Jalpaiguri district. The official added that the people congregated on the border after they heard rumours that India would allow them into its territory. 

After Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down on August 5 and escaped to India, violent protests erupted in the neighbouring country.

High alert on border

Amid the turmoil, a high alert has been sounded along the eastern border, and the BSF “has received strict instruction from the government not to allow anyone into the country without valid documents”.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-kilometre border along the States of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

The BJP leaders in West Bengal have requested the government to allow the members of the Hindu community to enter India amid targeted attacks.

Several shops, temples and houses belonging to the community have been torched in the past three days.

