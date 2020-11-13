National

BSF SI killed, jawan injured in ceasefire violation along LoC in Kashmir

PTI New Delhi 13 November 2020 15:33 IST
Updated: 13 November 2020 15:33 IST

“The ceasefire violation firing is still on.”

A Border Security Force Sub Inspector was killed while a jawan injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

They said SI Rakesh Doval deployed at the BSF artillery battery at the LoC in Baramulla was killed after he sustained head injury in the firing around 1315 hours.

Another jawan, constable Vasu Raja, sustained splinter injuries on his arms and cheeks. He was deployed at the same forward defended location, they said.

The constable is stable, officials said.

“The Sub Inspector has made supreme sacrifice in line of duty while facing heavy ceasefire violation from the enemy. The sub-officer was a resident of Uttarakhand,” they said.

“The ceasefire violation firing is still on and the BSF is responding effectively,” a senior BSF officer said.

