BSF shoots drone along Punjab border; falls in Pakistan territory

February 08, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The incident took place near border post 'Babapir' in Amritsar sector of Punjab

PTI

Representational image of a Pakistani drone after it was shot down by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel | Photo Credit: PTI

A "rogue" drone entering into India from Pakistan along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday, a force spokesperson said.

The drone "fell down in Pakistan territory across the IB (International Border)", he said.

The incident took place during the intervening night of February 7-8 near border post 'Babapir' in Amritsar sector of Punjab.

BSF troops fired upon the rogue drone and deployed all counter-drone measures. As a result, the rogue drone, which was returning to Pakistan, fell down in Pakistan territory across the IB, the spokesperson said.

