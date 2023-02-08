HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSF shoots drone along Punjab border; falls in Pak territory

The incident took place near border post 'Babapir' in Amritsar sector of Punjab

February 08, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image of a Pakistani drone after it was shot down by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel

Representational image of a Pakistani drone after it was shot down by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel | Photo Credit: PTI

A "rogue" drone entering into India from Pakistan along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday, a force spokesperson said.

The drone "fell down in Pakistan territory across the IB (International Border)", he said.

The incident took place during the intervening night of February 7-8 near border post 'Babapir' in Amritsar sector of Punjab.

BSF troops fired upon the rogue drone and deployed all counter-drone measures. As a result, the rogue drone, which was returning to Pakistan, fell down in Pakistan territory across the IB, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Pakistan / India-Pakistan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.