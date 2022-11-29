BSF shoots down drone from Pakistan

November 29, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - New Delhi

An all-women patrol team of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone that entered the Indian territory from Pakistan in the late hours on November 28. The drone suspected to be carrying narcotics substance was intercepted by the two BSF constables when they were on patrolling duty in the Dariya Mansor in Amritsar district of Punjab along the Pakistan border.

At 11.47 p.m. on Monday, the women troops deployed at the border heard buzzing sound of suspected drone coming from Pakistan. The women team fired two illumination bombs and 20 rounds were fired at the drone, a BSF official said. One of the bullets hit the drone and it fell down at a distance

During the search operation, the BSF recovered a partially-damaged hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle weighing 18 kilograms with six rotors lying in an agriculture field in Chaharpur village. Around 3 kg of suspected narcotics substance was recovered from the drone.

In another instance, the BSF troops intercepted a 20-kg drone Tarn Taran district along the Pakistan border around 10 p.m. on November 28. The drone was carrying 7.5 kg of narcotic substance suspected to be heroin.

The BSF, the Punjab Police and the Union Home Ministry have on several occasions flagged the issue of smuggling of drugs from across the border through drones. The BSF has deployed anti-drone technology at few locations but over the past two years there has been a substantial increase in sighting of drones along the Pakistan border.

The Punjab government had informed a Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs earlier this year that drones have been sighted over 133 times near Pakistan border in the last two years. It informed that the first recorded delivery of arms/ammunition by drone was in August, 2019.