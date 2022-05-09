BSF shoots down drone carrying heroin along border in Punjab
Nine packets of heroin recovered.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone coming from Pakistan, which was carrying heroin, in Punjab's Amritsar, said the force on Monday, May 9, 2022.
The BSF said it recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.
“Frontier #BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak & brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be #Heroin (10.670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered,” said the BSF (Punjab Frontier) in a tweet.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.