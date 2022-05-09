National

BSF shoots down drone carrying heroin along border in Punjab

File picture shows BSF personnel carrying a Pakistani drone which was shot down by them along the International Border in Kathua. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone coming from Pakistan, which was carrying heroin, in Punjab's Amritsar, said the force on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The BSF said it recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.

Also Read
Drones favoured tool of Pakistan-based terror outfits

“Frontier #BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak & brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be #Heroin (10.670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered,” said the BSF (Punjab Frontier) in a tweet.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
national security
armed Forces
armed conflict
narcotics & drug trafficking
Punjab
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2022 10:26:27 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bsf-shoots-down-drone-carrying-heroin-along-border-in-punjab/article65397106.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY