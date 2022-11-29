BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Amritsar

November 29, 2022 12:49 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - New Delhi

The drone is suspected to be carrying a drugs payload and its contents are being ascertained, an officer said

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the hexacopter, entering from Pakistan into Indian territory, that was shot down by the BSF near Chaharpur village, Amritsar on November 28, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Mahila Praharis (women patrol) of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone that sneaked into the Indian side from Pakistan along Amritsar border in Punjab late on November 28.

After the BSF patrol noticed the drone entering the Indian territory near Chaharpur village, around 40 km north of Amritsar city, they fired at it, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: 133 drones sighted along Pak. border in 2 years, Punjab tells House panel

During the search operation, the BSF recovered a partially-damaged hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors. A suspected item in a white-colour polythene was also attached underneath it, according to the officials.

The drone is suspected to be carrying a drugs payload and its contents are being ascertained, an officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Alert troops of BSF once again were able to capture a drone and foil smuggling attempt,” a spokesperson for the force said.

On November 25, the BSF troops had also shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Amritsar.

(With inputs from PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US