BSF seizes two drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, Tarn Taran

March 27, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - Chandigarh

A partially damaged hexacopter was seized by the BSF from a wheat field near Panjgrain village in Amritsar on March 26, a spokesperson of the force said

PTI

The BSF has seized two drones near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, officials said on March 27.

A partially damaged hexacopter was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) from a wheat field near Panjgrain village in Amritsar on March 26, a spokesperson of the force said.

A farmer had spotted the drone in the field and informed the BSF.

The second drone was seized by the BSF from a field in Tarn Taran’s Thekalan village on March 27, the spokesperson said.

This information also came from a farmer.

