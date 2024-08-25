GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSF seeks additional manpower for drone-affected Punjab border

The drone menace that started around 2019-20 along this front is dominant in the border districts of Amritsar and Tarn Taran

Published - August 25, 2024 02:19 pm IST - Jalandhar/New Delhi

PTI
Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) seized a drone along with 1 packet of narcotics suspected to be heroin (gross weight, approx. 545 gms) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape during a joint search operation, in Amritsar on Sunday.

Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) seized a drone along with 1 packet of narcotics suspected to be heroin (gross weight, approx. 545 gms) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape during a joint search operation, in Amritsar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The BSF has sought the deployment of an additional battalion to check the onslaught of cross-border drones carrying drugs and ammunition and curb infiltration along the Punjab front of the India-Pakistan border.

The force currently has about 20 battalions to guard the more than 500-kilometre-long front, out of which 18 are "actively deployed" at the border while the rest are mobilised in view of the requirements at the Attari integrated check post in Amritsar and the Kartarpur corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district.

The drone menace that started around 2019-20 along this front is dominant in the border districts of Amritsar and Tarn Taran. One more Border Security Force (BSF) battalion has been sought to better secure the Punjab border, a senior officer told PTI.

Also Read | Over 100 Pakistani drones recovered from Punjab border in 2023: BSF

The request is under "active consideration" of the Union home ministry, he said.

Atul Fulzele, inspector general for the BSF's Punjab Frontier, had recently said that all the drugs from across the Pakistan border was coming into Punjab through the air route via drones against the earlier land route.

According to official data, more than 120 drones have been recovered by security agencies at the front this year so far, as compared to 107 such seizures made during the entirety of 2023.

The force, according to officials in Punjab and Delhi, also wants to add more troops to effectively guard the riverine areas along the Punjab front.

As many as 48 culverts are being constructed over the Ravi and the Sutlej rivers along the Punjab border, out of which work on 25 is complete.

The culverts are provided with sewage gates and locks and these are being checked regularly by BSF patrols, another officer said.

An additional battalion will bring about an operational strength of around 800-900 personnel to better guard this front, he said.

The BSF also needs more personnel in its intelligence (G branch) setup — currently operating in a 50-kilometre area from the border.

The deployment of G branch teams along this front has led to the recovery of a number of drones and its droppings (drugs and arms), apart from having "enhanced" liaison with local police and central anti-narcotics agencies to check drug syndicates, the second officer said.

Also Read | BSF seizes two drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

A BSF commander said, "We are getting good response from locals in the border areas who inform us about drone droppings and drug traffickers. Cash rewards have been given to such informers in about 50 cases till now." The BSF in Punjab has shared contacts of about 75 drug smugglers and suspects with the Punjab Police based on these inputs, he said.

The force is also raising a mounted unit of horse-riding women troops to patrol the front like the male personnel, officials said.

The BSF recently bolstered its strength along the Punjab-Jammu border by deploying more troops in Gurdaspur that abuts Jammu. This was done to check the infiltration of terrorists from the India-Pakistan border to Jammu via Punjab.

Related Topics

Punjab / Pakistan / defence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.