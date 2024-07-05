BSF says troops shortage impacting ability to guard the border in Tripura

The Border Security Force has acknowledged that a shortage of personnel to guard the border has resulted in a spike in the infiltration of foreign nationals into Tripura from Bangladesh. This revelation was made after Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha expressed his concern over the recent increase in illegal border crossings.

The Chief Minister chaired a security meeting Thursday evening with senior officials from the BSF, Police and other security establishments in attendance. He took to social media to inform about the meeting which aimed to review issues related to human trafficking and other border-related issues.

The meeting was convened in response to the daily detention of infiltrators, including Rohingya nationals from the railway stations and interstate bus services. In the past three weeks, at least one hundred men, women, and children have been detained.

In the latest, seven Rohingyas including women and children were detained on a Guwahati-bound bus at Churaibari, located at the check gate on the Assam border on Thursday night. They were inmates of a designated camp in Ukhia in Cox Bazar district of Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister, also the Home Minister, has directed security officials to take effective steps to curb all illegal activities on the border and has assured necessary assistance from the State government.

The Tripura Headquarters of the BSF later issued a statement outlining the Chief Minister’s concern over the recent spate of infiltrations from Bangladesh. However, the statement mentioned that the “availability of the force on the border has been affected due to the parliamentary election and the deployment of BSF troops in Manipur”.

S.K. Sinha, DIG of the BSF, who attended the meeting, was quoted in the statement as saying that concerted efforts by all agencies would yield positive results. The BSF said it is in the process of installing electronic gadgets for border surveillance in vulnerable patches.

