BSF says troops shortage impacting ability to guard the border in Tripura

The BSF has cited the shortage of troops as a primary reason for the spike in infiltrations

Published - July 05, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
BSF personnel patrol along the India-Bangladesh border, in Tripura’s Khowai district. File.

BSF personnel patrol along the India-Bangladesh border, in Tripura’s Khowai district. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Border Security Force has acknowledged that a shortage of personnel to guard the border has resulted in a spike in the infiltration of foreign nationals into Tripura from Bangladesh. This revelation was made after Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha expressed his concern over the recent increase in illegal border crossings.

The Chief Minister chaired a security meeting Thursday evening with senior officials from the BSF, Police and other security establishments in attendance. He took to social media to inform about the meeting which aimed to review issues related to human trafficking and other border-related issues.

Also read | A total of 112 Rohingyas among 744 infiltrators nabbed along India-Bangladesh border in 2023 in Tripura

The meeting was convened in response to the daily detention of infiltrators, including Rohingya nationals from the railway stations and interstate bus services. In the past three weeks, at least one hundred men, women, and children have been detained.

In the latest, seven Rohingyas including women and children were detained on a Guwahati-bound bus at Churaibari, located at the check gate on the Assam border on Thursday night. They were inmates of a designated camp in Ukhia in Cox Bazar district of Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister, also the Home Minister, has directed security officials to take effective steps to curb all illegal activities on the border and has assured necessary assistance from the State government.

The Tripura Headquarters of the BSF later issued a statement outlining the Chief Minister’s concern over the recent spate of infiltrations from Bangladesh. However, the statement mentioned that the “availability of the force on the border has been affected due to the parliamentary election and the deployment of BSF troops in Manipur”.

S.K. Sinha, DIG of the BSF, who attended the meeting, was quoted in the statement as saying that concerted efforts by all agencies would yield positive results. The BSF said it is in the process of installing electronic gadgets for border surveillance in vulnerable patches.

