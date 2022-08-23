BSF recovers cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

The weapons are suspected to have been smuggled in from Pakistan.

PTI New Delhi/Jalandhar
August 23, 2022 11:00 IST

BSF personnel during a patrol along the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur sector of Punjab. File photo | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a cache of assault weapons, suspected to have been smuggled from across the border, during a patrol along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab on Tuesday, August 223, 2022.

Three AK series rifles along with six magazines, 2 M3 sub-machine guns with four magazines and two pistols along with two magazines were unearthed by the personnel of the border force from the Ferozepur sector in the early hours, officials said.

The weapons are suspected to have been smuggled in from Pakistan, they said.

