BSF recovers arms and ammunition near Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur

They were seized from Ferozepur sector in Punjab.

BSF Personnel patrolling near the Zero Line at the India-Pakistan Border, BOP Rajamohatam area, Ferozepur, in Punjab. File photo | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday, October 27, 2022, recovered arms and ammunition, during a search operation from near the ‘zero line’ on Indo-Pak Border in Ferozepur sector of Punjab, foiling attempts of anti-national elements to smuggle contraband.

The BSF troops recovered a bag during search near the ‘zero line’ containing arms and ammunition, which included three AK 47 rifles along with six empty magazines. Besides, three mini-AK 47 rifles with five empty magazines was also recovered, according to an official statement,

The statement added that three Pistols (beretta) type with six empty magazines was also recovered along with ammunition, which included ¬ 200 rounds (100 rounds of the rifle, and 100 rounds of the pistol).

Punjab Police has been informed to take necessary action, it added.

Earlier in a similar exercise on August 23, the BSF recovered a cache of assault weapons, suspected to have been smuggled from across the border, during a patrol along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.