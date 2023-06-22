BSF Punjab recovers Pakistan drone, two packets of suspected narcotics in Fazilka

June 22, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 01:46 pm IST - Fazilka (Punjab)

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Punajb's Fazilka recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border, said an official statement on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

"On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district," BSF Punjab Frontier said.

Meanwhile, once again the vigilant BSF troops thwarted the nefarious attempts of smugglers to smuggle contraband through the drone, they stated. Further investigation is underway.

On June 22, BSF officials said on the intervening night of June 20-21, 2023, a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics were recovered from Rajasthan's Gharsana. According to the statement, the two packets of suspected narcotics weighed nearly 2 kg.

"On intervening night of 20-21 Jun 2023, alert troops of #BSF Bikaner deployed along #IndoPak IB in #Gharsana recovered a drone originating from Pak side. Two packets weighing nearly 2 kg of suspected narcotics were also recovered from the site", a statement from BSF Rajasthan said.