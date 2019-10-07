National

BSF pilot who was facing inquiry quits

A former IAF Wing Commander, who is being probed for allegedly impersonating his superior officer in a bid to pilot for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has resigned from the air wing of the Border Security Force (BSF), officials said on Sunday.

The resignation of Wing Commander (Retd) J S Sangwan, however, has not yet been accepted.

The Kargil War hero is under investigation for impersonating and misrepresenting a superior officer in a bid to fly Shah’s aircraft, an official said.

It is not immediately known whether Sangwan’s resignation will be accepted as acceptance means allowing him to leave without facing any inquiry. Under the norms, petitions for resignation are not accepted if the person is facing an inquiry.

