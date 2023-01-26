BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets along International Border in Jammu on Republic Day

January 26, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Jammu

The exchange of sweets took place at border outposts in Akhnoor, Samba, Kathua, Arnia and R. S. Pura in a cordial manner, an official said

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets and greetings at various outposts along the International Border in Jammu on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day on January 26, officials said.

The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers and they reciprocated, the officials said.

Indian Army troops also exchanged sweets and greetings with their Pakistani counterparts at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts, according to the officials.

Republic Day was celebrated at the frontier headquarters here.

BSF Inspector General (IG) D. K. Boora unfurled the tricolour on the occasion and conveyed his warm wishes to all 'Seema Praharis' serving at the International Border and the LoC and their families. He also recalled the supreme sacrifices of BSF troops.

The IG said the BSF has always faced all challenges firmly to ensure the safety of Indians and will always be committed to the security of the nation.