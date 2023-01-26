HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets along International Border in Jammu on Republic Day

January 26, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Border Security Force personnel and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at the International Border on January 26, 2023. Photo courtesy: BSF JAMMU/Twitter

Border Security Force personnel and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at the International Border on January 26, 2023. Photo courtesy: BSF JAMMU/Twitter | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The exchange of sweets took place at border outposts in Akhnoor, Samba, Kathua, Arnia and R. S. Pura in a cordial manner, an official said

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets and greetings at various outposts along the International Border in Jammu on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day on January 26, officials said.

The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers and they reciprocated, the officials said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023 live updates | India celebrates 74th R-Day with vibrant parade on Kartavya Path

The exchange of sweets took place at border outposts in Akhnoor, Samba, Kathua, Arnia, and R. S. Pura in a cordial manner, a Border Security Force official said.

Indian Army troops also exchanged sweets and greetings with their Pakistani counterparts at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts, according to the officials.

Republic Day was celebrated at the frontier headquarters here.

BSF Inspector General (IG) D. K. Boora unfurled the tricolour on the occasion and conveyed his warm wishes to all 'Seema Praharis' serving at the International Border and the LoC and their families. He also recalled the supreme sacrifices of BSF troops.

The IG said the BSF has always faced all challenges firmly to ensure the safety of Indians and will always be committed to the security of the nation.

Related Topics

Republic Day / India-Pakistan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.