BSF opens fire, injure intruder on border in Jammu’s Samba

Jammu

19 May 2021 10:21 IST

The personnel noticed suspicious movement near Ban Glad area on the IB in the forward area of Samba sector on Tuesday evening

The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled an “infiltration bid” along the International Border (IB) and arrested an intruder from Pakistan in Jammu’s Samba district.

Official sources said the BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement near Ban Glad area on the IB in the forward area of Samba sector on Tuesday evening.

“The group was challenged but they did not stop. Subsequently, BSF opened fire, in which one Pakistani intruder was injured and was apprehended,” official sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, officials at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, did confirm receiving an injured with “around four bullet wounds” for treatment on Tuesday.

This is the second infiltration attempt in Samba, as an intruder was also killed on May 6.