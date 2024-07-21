BSF on “high alert” in view of widespread violence in Bangladesh, 379 students arrive in Tripura

The Border Security Force has said that it is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh where over a hundred people have reportedly died during anti-government protests against job quotas. In a statement issued on July 20, the Tripura Frontier of BSF announced that its troops are on “high alert” due to the ongoing violence across the border.

The statement also mentioned the safe return of 36 Indian students who were stranded at the Brahmanbaria Medical College in Bangladesh. It further stated that a total of 379 students, including some from Nepal, arrived in Tripura through the Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) on Saturday.

The BSF added that more students are expected to arrive soon.

According to the statement, the safe return of the 36 students studying in Brahmanbaria Medical College was supervised by Tripura Frontier IG Patel Piyush Purusottam and BGB’s Comilla Sector Regional Commander.

BSF is providing necessary assistance for the students’ onward journey from Tripura. They are also taking care of their food and other necessities.

Due to the law and order situation in Bangladesh, normal traffic at the Agartala and Srimantapur ICPs and other border check posts has been drastically reduced.