BSF officer, jawan die in Gujarat due to extreme heat exposure during border patrol

A Border Security Force officer and a jawan died during patrol due to extreme heat exposure at the 'Harami Nallah' creek area along the India-Pakistan international front in Gujarat, official sources said Saturday.

The incident, in which Assistant Commandant Vishwadeo and Head Constable Dayal Ram are stated to have suffered a heat stroke and dehydration, took place on July 19 along the border, the sources said. The officer belonged to the 59th battalion of the BSF.

The two were undertaking a 'zero line' patrol when they collapsed. The two BSF men were rushed to a health facility in Bhuj, but could not be saved, sources said.