GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSF officer, jawan die in Gujarat due to extreme heat exposure during border patrol

Assistant Commandant Vishwadeo and Head Constable Dayal Ram suffered a heat stroke and dehydration while on patrol near the India-Pakistan international front in Gujarat

Updated - July 20, 2024 11:09 am IST

Published - July 20, 2024 11:02 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
 A BSF officer and a jawan died while undertaking a ‘zero line’ patrol. Representational image

 A BSF officer and a jawan died while undertaking a ‘zero line’ patrol. Representational image | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

A Border Security Force officer and a jawan died during patrol due to extreme heat exposure at the 'Harami Nallah' creek area along the India-Pakistan international front in Gujarat, official sources said Saturday.

The incident, in which Assistant Commandant Vishwadeo and Head Constable Dayal Ram are stated to have suffered a heat stroke and dehydration, took place on July 19 along the border, the sources said. The officer belonged to the 59th battalion of the BSF.

The two were undertaking a 'zero line' patrol when they collapsed. The two BSF men were rushed to a health facility in Bhuj, but could not be saved, sources said.

Related Topics

Gujarat / India-Pakistan / defence / heatwave

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.