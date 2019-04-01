BSF officer, girl killed in Pak. shelling along LoC

Jammu/Srinagar

01 April 2019 21:47 IST

4 ultras killed in Pulwama encounter

A BSF officer and a five-year-old girl were killed on Monday as Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

Eleven persons, including six soldiers, were injured.

Sobia (5) was killed and two persons suffered injuries when a shell exploded near their house in a village in Shahpur sub-sector, the officials said.

Six houses were damaged in the intense shelling by Pakistani troopers.

Pakistan used heavy weaponry and 120 mm mortar bombs to target civilian areas in Poonch.

The firing and shelling by the Pakistani Army was going on intensely in Krishnagati, Kerni, Mankote, Gulpur, Degwar Shahpur and Poonch sub-sectors when last reports came in.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Pakistan has violated ceasefire in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Earlier in the day, three civilians — Mohammad Sharief Magray, Haniefa Bi and Shoukat Hussain — and an Army man guarding a forward post in Mankote were injured in the intense shelling, the officials said.

A defence spokesperson said Pakistan violated the ceasefire around 7.40 a.m. by shelling mortars and firing with small arms along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch district.

Mortar shells landed in villages of Qasba, Mankote, Kerni, Guntariyan and Shahpur, forcing people to stay indoors, officials said.

As a precautionary measure, all schools in the area have been closed

Search operation

Four militants were killed while three Army jawans and a police personnel were injured in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

On a tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Lassipora in Pulwama district. During the searches, militants fired upon the forces. The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter.