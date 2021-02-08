Pakistan intruder shot dead on Samba border: BSF

‘Despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving towards the fence and was fired upon by BSF troops,’ a spokesman said.

The Border Security Forces (BSF) on Monday said it shot dead a Pakistani intruder on the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Samba district.

A BSF spokesman said the incident took place around 9.45 a.m.

“The BSF troops observed a Pakistani intruder heading towards fence near Border Post No. 64 in the area of Chak Faquira, Sector Samba, Jammu. Despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving towards the fence and was fired upon by BSF troops,” the spokesman said.

The body of Pakistani intruder was recovered. “The body was lying 40 metres away from the IB on the Indian side. A search of the area is in progress,” the BSF said.