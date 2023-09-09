ADVERTISEMENT

BSF jawan posted near LoC is reported missing in Poonch

September 09, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - JAMMU

Search operation is underway but he had not been located till Saturday afternoon

The Hindu Bureau

BSF jawans patrol near Line of Control in Poonch. File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted at a forward post near the Line of Control (LoC) has gone missing in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.   

An official said constable Amit Paswan, a resident of Bihar, was reported missing on Friday morning. He was posted at the Bharani post in the Balakote sector of Poonch.

Security forces launched an operation to trace the missing jawan “but could not locate him till Saturday afternoon”, officials said.

The J&K Police have lodged a missing person report and started an investigation. 

